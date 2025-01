Nagpur, Jan 6 (PTI) An Ethiopian Airlines flight bound for Bangladesh capital Dhaka was diverted to Nagpur due to bad weather on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

ET 680 Addis Ababa-Dhaka flight landed at Nagpur airport at 4:10am and took off at 8:30pm, they said.

A Delhi-Kolkata IndiGo flight was also diverted to Nagpur at 2:30am, they added. PTI CLS BNM