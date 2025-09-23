Dhami attributes revenue surplus status of UK to good governance policies

Dehradun, Sep 23 (PTI) Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said Uttarakhand has become a revenue-surplus state due to its good governance policies.

Uttarakhand recorded a revenue surplus of Rs 5,310 crore in 2022-23, according to a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The state has joined the list of 16 states that have recorded a revenue surplus during 2022-23.

"Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to a 'developed India,' we have taken concrete steps to financially empower the state. This is not just a statistical achievement but a decisive step towards Uttarakhand’s economic self-reliance and a prosperous future," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said the government is committed to making Uttarakhand a developed and self-reliant state by adhering to policies of transparency, accountability, and financial discipline.

"As on 31st March 2023, 16 states, out of the total 28 states, were revenue surplus and 12 were in revenue deficit," said the CAG report on State Finances 2022-23.

Uttar Pradesh was followed by Gujarat with a revenue surplus of Rs 19,865 crore, Odisha (Rs 19,456 crore), Jharkhand (Rs 13,564 crore), Karnataka (Rs 13,496 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs 8,592 crore), Telangana (Rs 5,944 crore), Uttarakhand (Rs 5,310 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 4,091 crore), and Goa (Rs 2,399 crore).

The 12 revenue deficit states were Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.