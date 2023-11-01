Dhami holds roadshow in Ahmedabad for investors' summit

Dehradun, Nov 1 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday met representatives of various industrial groups at a roadshow in Ahmedabad and invited them to attend the Global Investors' Summit to be held here on December 8-9.

A total of 30 new investor-friendly policies based on suggestions by people from the industrial world have been introduced to make it more convenient for entrepreneurs to invest in the state, he said.

A single-window system has been introduced and many procedures have been simplified, an official release here said, quoting Dhami.

A land bank of 6,000 acres has been created in the state, the chief minister said, adding that more incentives will be given to those who invest in hilly areas of the state.

Air, rail, road and ropeway connectivity is also being constantly expanded in the state from which investors can benefit immensely, he said.

Dhami also said Gujarat has given the country great men like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel and a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi under whose leadership India has created a new identity for itself globally.

State Finance Minister Premchand Agarwal, who accompanied Dhami, said Uttarakhand is a peaceful state and has everything that investors look for before investing in a state, including good connectivity, cheap and uninterrupted electricity supply, better transportation facilities, and skilled manpower. PTI ALM TRB