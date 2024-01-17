Dhami seeks coal block allocation for pit-head thermal power plant

Dehradun, Jan 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday sought allocation of a coal block with a reserve of about 125 million tonnes to the state to set up a 1,000 MW pit-head thermal power plant.

Dhami made the request during a meeting with Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi, an official release said here.

Due to a favourable industrial policy, there has been rapid industrial development in the state, as a result of which the demand for electricity has increased continuously, Dhami said.

Power shortage becomes severe during the winter season, as cold temperatures reduce the flow of water in rivers.

The demand for electricity in the state is increasing at the rate of about 4 to 5 per cent every year, and during the lean season period, there is an average shortfall of about 4 to 5 MU per day, he said.

Due to increasing industrialisation, the demand for electricity is likely to increase further in the coming years, he added.

On the recommendation of the Union Power Ministry, a joint venture (THDCIL-UJVNL Energy Company Ltd) was formed between UJVN Ltd (a state government undertaking) and THDC India Ltd for the rapid development of power projects in the state, the chief minister said.

Keeping in mind the experience of THDC India in the field of thermal power generation, it is proposed to set up a pit-head thermal power plant through this new joint venture to meet the power demand of the state, Dhami said.

Uttarakhand is one of the few states where no thermal power station is operational, he said.

The chief minister requested the Union Minister to allocate one coal block to the state on a priority basis.

The Union Minister assured him of all cooperation.