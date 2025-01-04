Dhami wears tweed jackets from Munsiyari to public events to promote 'Vocal for local' campaign

Dehradun, Jan 4 (PTI) In a personal push to the 'Vocal for Local' campaign, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has begun to wear jackets made of tweed from Malari, Munsiyari and other places in the hills to public events.

Advertisment

The initiative has been taken with the aim of promoting the state's local products and strengthening their branding.

"Our aim is to keep the culture and the tradition of Uttarakhand alive by promoting local products. Products such as Munsiyari's tweed are a symbol of our rich heritage. The government will make every effort to promote local artisans and entrepreneurs," Dhami said in a statement.

He can be seen wearing tweed jackets and mufflers made by local artisans of Munsiyari and Malari at his official and party programmes these days.

Advertisment

Dhami said he also expected state government officials and employees to take the campaign forward by using local products and wearing garments made from local wool.

It will not only provide economic support to traditional artisans and producers but also help in getting recognition for the unique handicrafts and products of Uttarakhand at national and international levels, the chief minister said.

Earlier, too, he had directed all state government departments to accord priority to buying local products.

Advertisment

This step will give a new lease of life to local industries and help the state become self-reliant, he said.

The state's tourism sector is also likely to benefit as local products can become a centre of attraction for visitors. PTI ALM ALM SZM SZM