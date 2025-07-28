Dhampur Bio Organics posts Rs 22 cr loss in Jun qtr

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 22 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal, despite a rise in income.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income, however, rose to Rs 785.26 crore during the April-June quarter of 2025-26 compared to Rs 638.62 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd is into sugar, country liquor and biofuel businesses.

During 2024-25 fiscal, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.69 crore on a total income of Rs 2,696.64 crore. PTI MJH MJH SHW