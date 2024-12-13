Dhankhar to inaugurate the GSI Geoscience Museum in Gwalior on Sunday

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will inaugurate the GSI Geoscience Museum in Gwalior on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M Scindia, and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey will participate in the event, the mines ministry said in a statement on Friday.

Housed in the Victoria Market Building, the state-of-the-art museum is set to become a hub for geoscience education and public engagement, it said.

The museum represents an initiative by the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to showcase the wonders of earth sciences, while promoting scientific temperament and knowledge-sharing among the public, it said.

The museum features two galleries designed to raise awareness about earth, atmospheric, and ocean sciences, as well as the evolution of life, as per the statement.

Developed in coordination with the Gwalior Municipal Corporation and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), the museum represents GSI's commitment to advancing geoscience literacy. PTI SID TRB