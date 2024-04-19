Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Ajith Kumar K K as MD

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Friday said it has appointed Ajith Kumar KK as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years.

The approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter as per the regulatory provisions, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Presently, he is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Federal Bank in the cadre of president.

He is also the director of Federal Operations & Services Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Federal Bank, on account of his employment. PTI DP DR