Advertisment
Business

Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Ajith Kumar K K as MD

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Private sector Dhanlaxmi Bank on Friday said it has appointed Ajith Kumar KK as the MD and CEO of the bank for a period of three years.

Advertisment

The approval of the shareholders shall be obtained thereafter as per the regulatory provisions, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Presently, he is the Chief Human Resources Officer at Federal Bank in the cadre of president.

He is also the director of Federal Operations & Services Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Federal Bank, on account of his employment. PTI DP DR

Advertisment
Subscribe