Dhanlaxmi Bank Q2 profit drops 11.5% to Rs 23 cr

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Dhanlaxmi Bank on Wednesday reported 11.5 per cent decline in net profit at Rs 23 crore for September quarter of the current fiscal.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 26 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 418 crore in September quarter from Rs 380 crore earlier, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to Rs 384 crore from Rs 329 crore in the second quarter of the previous year.

Operating profit also declined to Rs 28 crore from Rs 33 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) of the bank moderated to 3.10 per cent of gross advances at the end of September 2025 from 3.82 per cent by the year-ago period.

Net NPAs or bad loans were flat at 1.12 per cent at the end of September 2025.