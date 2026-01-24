Dhanlaxmi Bank Q3 profit up 20 pc at Rs 24 cr

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Dhanlaxmi Bank on Saturday reported a 20 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 24 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The Kerala-based private sector lender had earned a net profit of Rs 20 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income rose to Rs 456 crore during the quarter under review, from Rs 377 crore in the same period last year, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's interest income also grew during the third quarter of the current fiscal year to Rs 407 crore, as against Rs 335 crore a year ago.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q3FY26 increased to Rs 154 crore, from Rs 128 crore in Q3FY25.

As regards asset quality, the gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio moderated to 2.36 per cent as on December 31, 2025, as against 3.53 per cent as on December 31, 2024.

However, the net NPA rose to 1.11 per cent from 0.86 per cent at the end of December 2024.

During the quarter, the bank's capital adequacy ratio increased to 17.19 per cent, as compared to 12.79 per cent at the end of December 2024. PTI DP DRR