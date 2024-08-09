Dhanuka Agritech appoints new chairman and MD

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Agro-chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday announced the appointment of M K Dhanuka as Chairman and Rahul Dhanuka as Managing Director, with immediate effect.

R G Agarwal, who stepped down as Chairman after turning 75, will assume the role of Chairman Emeritus, the company said.

Previously, M K Dhanuka served as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, while Rahul held the position of Joint Managing Director.

These appointments are subject to shareholders' approval.

As of July 31, 2024, Dhanuka Agritech's market capitalization stood at Rs 7,904 crore.

The company maintains strategic collaborations with leading Japanese innovators to introduce new eco-friendly and sustainable technologies to India. Additionally, it works closely with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). PTI LUX LUX ANU ANU