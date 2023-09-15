Dhanuka Agritech launches new herbicide 'Tizom' to control weeds in sugarcane crop

New Delhi: Agro-chemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday announced the launch of a new herbicide product 'Tizom' that will help in controlling weeds in sugarcane crops.

The company said it has launched this product in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu and will soon tap other states.

Tizom has been introduced in collaboration with Japan-based Nissan Chemical Corporation.

According to Dhanuka Agritech, Tizom contains two key ingredients -- Halosulfuron Methyl 6 per cent and Metribuzin 50 per cent -- which provide an effective solution for controlling a wide range of weeds, including narrow-leaf weeds, broadleaf weeds and Cyperus rotundus.

The company's Joint Managing Director, Rahul Dhanuka said this new product will further strengthen the company's robust sugarcane portfolio and will be helpful to sugarcane farmers.

The company has a slew of products lined up for launch in the remainder of the current fiscal year, he added.

Tizom is the 10th new product launched in the in the current financial year. It has introduced six biologicals, two herbicides and one insecticide.