Dhanuka Agritech Q2 net profit drops 20 pc to Rs 100 cr

New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Agro-chemicals firm Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Friday reported 20 per cent drop in net profit to Rs 93.96 crore for the second quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year on lower sales.

Net profit stood at Rs 117.51 crore in the same quarter previous financial year, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income declined 9 per cent to Rs 604.56 crore for the September quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, from Rs 665.07 crore in the year-ago period.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 478.59 crore as against Rs 508.42 crore in the said period. PTI LUX TRB