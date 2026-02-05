Dhanuka Agritech Q3 profit down 27 pc to Rs 40 cr

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Thursday posted a 27.27 per cent drop in net profit at Rs 40 crore for the third quarter of 2025-26 fiscal on lower sales.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 55.04 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to a regulatory filing Total income declined to Rs 418.04 crore during October-December 2025-26 from Rs 452.28 crore a year ago.

Expenses remained lower at Rs 368.30 crore as against Rs 384.30 crore earlier.

"During this quarter, agrochemical demand remained weak due to stressed demand drivers (weather issues, low crop prices), leading to industry-wide volume decline. Farmer interest in purchasing high value products dropped due to lower crop and horticulture prices," Chairman M K Dhanuka said.

South and West India saw sharp demand declines, while East and North remained stable. "Indian farmers delayed purchases due to significantly extended rainfall and weaker commodity realizations", he said.

Lower farm incomes reduced spending on crop protection products, impacting domestic sales, he added.