Dhanuka Agritech Q3 profit down at Rs 45.36cr

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Friday reported a marginal decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 45.36 crore for the quarter ended in December on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at Rs 46.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 410.52 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 401.02 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the April-December period of this fiscal, Dhanuka Agritech profit rose to Rs 180.07 crore from Rs 168.19 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew to Rs 1,409.91 crore in the first nine months of this fiscal from Rs 1,359 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The board also approved the interim dividend at 400 per cent, Rs 8 per equity share to the members of the company.

Dhanuka Agritech had posted a net profit of Rs 233.5 crore and a total income of Rs 1744.97 crore in the last financial year.

Dhanuka Group is one of the leading plant protection companies and is listed on BSE and NSE. It has three manufacturing units located in Gujarat, Rajasthan, and J&K. PTI MJH MR