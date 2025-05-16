Dhanuka Agritech Q4 profit rises 28% to Rs 75.5 cr

New Delhi: Dhanuka Agritech Ltd on Friday posted a 28 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.50 crore for the March quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 59.01 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose 18.13 per cent to Rs 453.17 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, from Rs 383.59 crore in the year-ago period.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal year, profit rose to Rs 296.96 crore from Rs 239.09 crore in the previous year.

Dhanuka Agritech manufactures a comprehensive range of agrochemicals, including herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, and plant growth regulators.