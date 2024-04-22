Dhanuka launches new insecticide 'LaNevo', bio-fertiliser 'MYCORe Super'

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Agrochemical firm Dhanuka Agritech on Monday said it has launched new insecticide 'LaNevo' and bio-fertiliser 'MYCORe Super'.

"....LaNevo, specifically designed to help vegetable farmers. This powerful broad-spectrum insecticide effectively controls a wide range of pests, including Jassid, Thrips, Whiteflies, and Leaf Miners," the company's Joint Managing Director Rahul Dhanuka said.

By targeting both sucking and chewing pests, LaNevo offers farmers better control over crop damage, he said in a statement.

'LaNevo' -- developed through a strategic collaboration with Nissan Chemical Corporation, Japan -- is being launched for the first time in India and is poised for a global launch.

The product along with 'MYCORe Super' was recently introduced in Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Bengaluru (Karnataka) and Nashik (Maharashtra). It will be gradually launched in the other parts of the country.

Y Fukagawa San, General Manager and Head of International Sales, Nissan Chemical Japan, said, 'LaNevo' is tough for insect-pest resistance development, and effectively controls leaf's lower surface hiding insect-pest. This powerful insecticide is easy to apply, promoting healthier crops and higher yields.

Bio-fertilizer 'MYCORe Super' is effective in high-value crops as it helps increase output and quality. PTI LUX HVA