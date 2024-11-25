Dhanuka to acquire global rights for two Bayer fungicides

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Dhanuka Agritech on Monday said it has signed an agreement with Germany's Bayer AG to acquire international rights for fungicides Iprovalicarb and Triadimenol, aiming to expand its presence in over 20 countries.

Advertisment

The deal includes rights to Bayer's Melody brand and its sub-brands for Iprovalicarb, along with manufacturing and sales rights across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, including India.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The agrochemical maker plans to shift manufacturing of at least one of the products to its facility at Dahej, Gujarat, the company said in a statement.

Advertisment

Iprovalicarb is used to manage diseases in horticulture crops, while Triadimenol is primarily used in seed treatment for cereals and cotton, and in coffee cultivation.

"This agreement not only strengthens our market presence but also reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional products and services to customers worldwide," Dhanuka Agritech Executive Director Harsh Dhanuka said.

The companies have agreed on a transition plan to ensure uninterrupted service to farmers and customers globally, he said. PTI LUX ANU ANU