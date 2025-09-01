Dharan Infra EPC bags Rs 1,171 cr work orders in Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Dharan Infra EPC on Monday said it has secured new work orders of Rs 1,171.21 in Andhra Pradesh.

The EPC orders have been awarded by Skymax Infra Power, the company said in a statement.

"Dharan Infra EPC either directly or through its designated subsidiaries, has received work contracts of an aggregate value of approximately Rs 1,171.21 crore from Skymax Infra Power," it said.

The contracts awarded by Skymax Infra Power relate to EPC works and supply and installation at Orvakal Industrial Park in Andhra Pradesh. Execution timelines are scheduled up to March 31, 2027, the company, which specialises in large-scale infrastructure and energy projects, added.

A significant portion of the contract scope -- approximately 80 per cent of the total value -- relates to international procurement of plant and machinery, which will be undertaken through the company's subsidiary entities, Dharan Infra EPC (formerly KBC Global Limited) said. PTI ABI ABI MR