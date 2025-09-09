Dharan Infra-EPC secures new contracts worth Rs 262 crore

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Dharan Infra-EPC on Tuesday said it has secured solar EPC work contracts aggregating to Rs 262.10 crore from a leading renewable energy company in India.

The new work order follows EPC contracts worth Rs 1,171.21 crore bagged earlier this month from Skymax Infra Power, for infrastructure development and renewable-linked EPC works at Orvakal Industrial Park, Andhra Pradesh.

"The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Dharan Infra Solar, has been awarded solar EPC work contracts aggregating to Rs 262.10 crores by a leading renewable energy company in India," it said.

The target date for completion of the project execution is April 30, 2026.

The awarded contracts are for the development of a grid-connected solar power plant for the solarisation of segregated agriculture feeders at distribution substations across multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh, it added.

"This significant order win through our wholly owned subsidiary reaffirms our execution capabilities in the renewable energy space. It further strengthens our order book visibility," the statement said.

Earlier this month, the company secured EPC contracts worth Rs 1171.21 crores from Skymax Infra Power Limited, for infrastructure development and renewable-linked EPC works at Orvakal Industrial Park, Andhra Pradesh.

It also announced the execution of a One-Time Settlement (OTS) Agreement with Canara Bank for Rs 10 crore which the company said would strengthen the balance sheet. PTI ABI MR