Dharan Infra-EPC to expand into renewable energy segment

New Delhi, June 14 (PTI) Infrastructure company Dharan Infra-EPC Ltd on Saturday said it will set up a wholly-owned subsidiary to expand into the solar energy and renewable power segment.

The new subsidiary, Dharan Infra Solar Pvt Ltd, will operate in the solar power and renewable energy sector and undertake design, development, and execution of solar modules and hybrid energy systems, the company said in an exchange filing.

Dharan Infra Solar will engage in a wide spectrum of activities, including the manufacturing, design, development, and improvement of renewable energy modules, cells, and accessories.

The new subsidiary also aims to provide end-to-end solutions for solar power projects, the filing stated.

The strategic move is aimed at strengthening presence in the green energy and infrastructure ecosystem, it added.

The company has rebranded from KBC Global Ltd to Dharan Infra-EPC Limited as part of a strategic shift to focus on infrastructure and EPC projects. It has an order book of Rs 260 crore. PTI ABI BAL