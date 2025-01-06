DHFL loan scam case: Delhi court to hear on Jan 13 pleas by five accused seeking pardon

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely to hear on January 13 applications moved by five accused in multi-crore bank loan scam case involving Dewan Housing Finance Ltd's former promoter Kapil Wadhawan, seeking pardon and turning approver in the case.

Advertisment

Special Judge Ashwani Kumar Sarpal posted the applications filed by accused persons -- Vivek Jayesh Thar, Malav Mehta, Gopal Dalvi, Rajen Vasant Kumar Dhruv and Arvind Kayan -- seeking pardon and for becoming prosecution witness for the next date, while directing them to provide additional documents to substantiate their claims.

"Put up this application on January 13, 2025 for further consideration," the judge said in an order passed on January 4.

The judge said mere fact that the prosecution has given no objection itself was not sufficient to allow the applications.

Advertisment

The judge further clarified that the the statement given by the accused in support of their applications will not be used for any other purpose except for disposal of this pleas for the time being. In case the application of the accused is allowed and he is granted pardon, the statement filed alongwith the application can be used during inquiry or trial, he added.

The FIR in the case was based on a complaint made by the Union Bank of India.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged in the FIR that Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its then CMD Kapil Wadhawan, then director Dheeraj Wadhawan and other accused persons entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India. The accused and others induced the consortium to sanction huge loans aggregating Rs 42,871.42 crore.

Advertisment

Much of that amount was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by alleged falsification of the books of the DHFL and dishonest default in repayment of the legitimate dues of the consortium banks, the CBI claimed.

The complainant alleged that a wrongful loss of Rs 34,615 crore was caused to the consortium banks in as much as such was the quantification of the outstanding dues as on July 31, 2020.

The CBI had in October 2022 filed a charge sheet against more than 70 accused people, including the Wadhawans. PTI UK UK KSS KSS KSS