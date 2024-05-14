DHFL scam: CBI arrests Dheeraj Wadhawan in Rs 34,000 cr bank fraud case

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The CBI has arrested former DHFL director Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with a Rs 34,000-crore bank fraud case, officials said on Tuesday.

Wadhawan was taken into custody from Mumbai on Monday evening, they said and added that he was produced before a special court in Delhi on Tuesday that sent him to judicial custody.

He was already charge-sheeted by the CBI in connection with the case in 2022, they said.

Wadhawan was earlier arrested by the agency in connection with the Yes Bank corruption case and was on bail, they said.

The CBI had registered the DHFL case related to the alleged defrauding of a consortium of 17 banks to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore, making it the biggest banking loan fraud in the country, they said. PTI ABS ABS RT RT