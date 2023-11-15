DHL Express expands express cargo handling facility in Hong Kong

Mumbai, Nov 15 (PTI) Global express services DHL Express said on Wednesday it has expanded express cargo handling facility at Central Asia Hub (CAH) in Hong Kong, amid fast-growing global trade in recent years.

Advertisment

The CAH serves as a gateway to one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, accounting for close to 20 per cent of the company's global shipment volume, DHL Express said in a statement.

The facility handles over 200 flights per week. Moreover, it is complemented by a well-established Asia air network, which supports about 690 daily flights, as per the company.

DHL Express said it initiated the expansion of this facility to complement the launch of the Hong Kong International Airport's three-runway system to be completed by 2024.

Advertisment

"We have invested more than 1.8 billion euros into our three global hubs, demonstrating our commitment to support our customers' growth as they expand globally," DHL Express CEO John Pearson said.

"CAH is important to our customers in Asia and globally, as it handles close to 20 per cent of DHL Express global shipment volume. While global trade is normalising following the pandemic, our investments today will improve our global and regional network, putting us in an excellent place when global trade recovers," Pearson said.

To date, the total investment for CAH has reached 562 million euros since its establishment in 2004, the company said, adding that this emphasises DHL's firm belief in the growth opportunities in Asia Pacific, and commitment to developing Hong Kong as an international aviation hub.

Advertisment

"Asia is home to some of the fastest growing markets in the world. Since it was established in 2004, we have seen a continued increase in air cargo demand driven by trade between Asia and other regions, and cross-border e-commerce," said Ken Lee, CEO for Asia Pacific, DHL Express.

"We have seen over 30 per cent growth between Asia and other continents in the first three quarters of 2023 when compared with the same period in 2019, far exceeding the pre-Covid levels," he added.

The facility is strategically located within a four-hour flight time to major cities in Asia Pacific and the Pan-Pearl River Delta region, making its location in the city significant, DHL Express said.

With direct access to airside and landside, CAH is currently the only dedicated and purpose-built air express cargo facility in the Hong Kong International Airport, the company said.

With a 50 per cent increase in total warehouse space to 49,500 sqm and an automated material handling system, the hub's peak handling capacity has increased almost 70 per cent to 125,000 shipments per hour, it added. PTI IAS TRB TRB TRB