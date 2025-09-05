DHL Group launches IT Services centre in Indore

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Global logistics operator DHL Group on Friday announced the opening of its new IT Services (ITS) centre in Indore as part of its long-term commitment to create a hub for digital innovation and technology talent.

The Indore centre, besides supporting global projects, will also serve as DHL ITS' first dedicated technology training academy in India, equipping employees with skills in digital technologies, automation, AI, and leadership, DHL Group said.

The centre marks the fifth DHL ITS facility and the first dedicated technology training academy in the country, adding to its presence in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, the company said.

DHL IT Services is the digital backbone of the DHL Group, having over 6,000 IT professionals worldwide to ensure that the logistics giant runs seamlessly 24/7 by delivering secure, scalable, and resilient solutions across on-premises and cloud environments.

With the launch of the Indore centre, DHL ITS now counts nearly 6,000 experts globally, including 1,300 in India, it added.

The latest facility in Indore has already onboarded 100 employees, the company said, adding that the city was selected for its thriving academic ecosystem and strong retention rates, making it an ideal hub for building long-term capabilities.

"Digitalisation is one of the five megatrends guiding our Strategy 2030, and India is central to building the digital backbone of our business," Supriya Rao Patwardhan, Executive Vice President, Global Head of IT Services, DHL Group, said.

"With its deep talent pool and strong government focus on skill development, India is helping us deliver automation, artificial intelligence (AI), and advanced digital solutions that improve productivity and create exceptional experiences for our customers." Over the past two years, DHL ITS India has expanded to five centres in just 18 months, showcasing the building of world-class digital capabilities and the strength of India's talent ecosystem.

With more than 1,300 digital and logistics experts, ITS India has become one of the fastest-growing technology hubs within DHL Group, it stated.

"DHL is the first major international logistics player to establish a centre in Indore, a decision driven by our desire to expand into second-tier cities and tap into a vibrant new talent pool.

"Indore is home to numerous prestigious educational institutions, which allows us to collaborate on enhancing curricula and providing students with pathways to join DHL Group," Johan Berghs, SVP, Global Head of Digital Solutions and Head of ITS India, said.

Today, DHL ITS India collaborates with more than 15 technology partners and works closely with leading universities, having piloted five academic partnerships to align curricula with industry needs, the company said.