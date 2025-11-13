DHL Group plans euro 1-bn investment across its businesses in India by 2030: CEO Tobias Meyer

Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Global logistics operator DHL Group on Thursday announced its plans to invest around Euro 1 billion across its businesses in India by 2030.

This significant commitment underscores the company's confidence in the country as a key growth market as part of its Strategy 2030-Accelerated Sustainable Growth plan, DHL Group announced here at a press conference.

"Global trade is facing headwinds, but we remain confident in India's dynamic market. The country's diversification strategy and business-friendly policies provide a solid foundation for long-term investments.

"With our investment program of Euro 1 billion, we are expanding reliable and more sustainable logistics solutions for our customers in India," said DHL Group CEO Tobias Meyer.

The multi-layer investment programme spans key sectors, including life sciences and healthcare, new energy, e-commerce and digitalisation, it said.

Major infrastructure developments under the investment plan include DHL first health logistics hub at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra for the company's India's supply chain business, India's largest low-emission integrated operating facility for Blue Dart in Bijwasan, first automatic sorting centre for DHL Express India in Delhi, fifth DHL IT Services Center in Indore, Electric Vehicle (EV) and battery logistics Center of Excellence (COE) in Chennai and Mumbai, and largest low-emission integrated ground hub for Blue Dart in Haryana, the company said.

According to DHL's Global Connectedness Tracker (GCT), global trade remained resilient despite headwinds from tariffs. While negotiations with the US continue, India's combined merchandise and services exports grew 6.18 per cent from April-August this year.

"India's trade diversification strategy is starting to pay dividends as we see increased trade to a wider range of markets. With our presence in 220 countries and territories, DHL Group is well positioned to support this momentum.

"As supply chains evolve to become more resilient, they also become more complex -- from new supplier ecosystems to customs declarations," said R S Subramanian, SVP - South Asia and Managing Director, India, DHL Express.

India has long established a leading position in the life sciences and healthcare (LSHC) sector, becoming a global hub for contract manufacturing, research and development, and clinical trials.

It is also a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals, producing over 50 per cent of the world's vaccines.

"Our flagship Health Logistics Excellence Centre in Mumbai adds to our existing network of more than 30 cold chain facilities in India. The 150,000 sq ft facility in Bhiwandi will strengthen our solutions in this sector.

"Our Healthcare Logistics Platform is an end-to-end solution for life sciences and healthcare companies. In addition to temperature-controlled warehouses, our Life Track system & control tower can help our customers track their shipments from delivery to storage and even direct to patient," said Vikas Anand, Managing Director, India, DHL Supply Chain.

According to the company, its solutions for this particular sector in India include time-definite international delivery World Medical Express, priority domestic and air express, multi-modal transport solutions such as air, ocean, road and rail freight, temperature-controlled warehousing solutions ranging from ambient to sub-zero as well as free trade warehouse zone and customs-bonded service.

In the new energy segment, the company said it would be focused on eight key segments: wind, solar, EV and batteries, battery energy storage systems, EV charging, grid, alternative fuel and hydrogen.

India is aiming for 80 million EVs on its roads by 2030 with a focus on complete EV production through the 'Make In India' initiative, said Edwin Pinto, Managing Director, India, DHL Global Forwarding, adding, "that is why we are setting up the EV and Battery Logistics Center of Excellence (COE) by Q4 2025, and will expand its service offerings in 2026." Phase 1 of the COE will focus on inbound battery logistics into a Free Trade Warehouse Zone (FTWZ) in Chennai, and subsequently Mumbai in 2026 while the second phase of the the COE will focus on warehousing solutions for the battery aftermarket segment, and in-plant operations for gigafactories or Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), the company said.

"But it is not just EVs and batteries we are looking at. We are seeing increasing investments in renewable energy, particularly solar, and this is another area where we are seeing opportunities for us," he added.

DHL Group said its sustainability goals are to reduce absolute carbon emissions to 29 million metric tonnes by 2030 and to net zero by 2050. In India, the group's sustainability journey is focused on the electrification of its fleet with more than 700 electric vehicles, it said. PTI IAS TRB