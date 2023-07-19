Dholera Industrial City Development completes first e-auction of land for hotel project

Gandhinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) Dholera Industrial City Development Limited (DICDL) completed the e-auction of a land for setting up a hotel, marking it as the first project in the hospitality sector in the special investment region, officials said on Wednesday.

Dholera Special Investment Region (DSIR) is a greenfield industrial hub being developed in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district.

"This would be the first plot allotted to the hospitality industry in the region, which has become a key location for business and urban development. The competitive bid was won by M/s Aju Ryokan NCR Pvt Ltd," a DICDL official said.

DSIR, located around 100 kilometres south of Ahmedabad, has the best infrastructure to create the ideal hospitality required for various industries which are keen to set up manufacturing units there, according to a release.

It said, "228 acres of land have been dedicated to tourism and recreational activities in the SIR region. This accelerates the economic development of the region and boosts infrastructure." The project as envisaged will be the first initiative from National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) to create a linear zone of industrial clusters and nodes to be developed in the influence area of Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC).

DSIR has been planned over 920 square kilometres of land encompassing 22 villages of Dholera taluka in the Ahmedabad district. PTI KA HVA