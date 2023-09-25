Dhunseri Group firm to start polyester film production in October in Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 25 (PTI) Dhunseri Poly Films Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dhunseri Ventures, is likely to start commercial production at its West Bengal plant in the middle of October, a company official said on Monday.

Advertisment

The company, in a regulatory filing, said trial production at the facility has commenced and it is in the process of stabilising the manufacturing process and quality.

The company will produce BOPET (biaxial oriented polyethylene terephthalate), a polyester film used in the packaging sector.

Dhunseri Group Executive Chairman C K Dhanuka said the trial production for the first phase has started.

Advertisment

"By the middle of October, we are expecting to go for commercial production at the Panagarh plant in West Bengal," Dhanuka told PTI.

He said Rs 550 crore has been invested in the first phase, and the plant will have a capacity of 50,000 tonnes per year.

"In the eastern part of the country, we are the only manufacturer of BOPET. This polyester film is used in the packaging sector," Dhanuka said The second phase of the facility will take place after studying the market, he said.

Dhunseri Group also has major interests in the tea sector. PTI DC BDC