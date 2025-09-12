Diageo India announces 'Carer's Leave Policy' to support employees with caregiving roles

Mumbai, Sep 12 (PTI) Alcohol beverage company Diageo India on Friday announced a new policy which offers up to five paid days of leave annually for all full-time employees.

The 'Carer's Leave Policy' is for employees who need to support loved ones requiring long-term or sustained care, according to a statement.

The leave can also be taken in half-day increments, enabling greater flexibility and responsiveness to personal caregiving demands, the company said in the statement.

"Many of us play the role of caregiver outside of work, whether for children, ageing parents, or loved ones in recovery.

"Our Carer's Leave Policy ensures that our people don't have to choose between being present at home and thriving at work. It's a tangible expression of our belief that care and courage go hand in hand, and an affirmation that when people feel supported, they bring their best to work, and beyond," Diageo India CHRO Shilpa Vaid said.

The policy also addresses the rising reality of India's "sandwich generation", employees who are simultaneously caring for ageing parents and young children, she added. PTI SM SHW