Diageo India announces Fertility Support Leave for employees undergoing fertility treatment

Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Beverage alcohol (alcobev) company Diageo India on Tuesday said it has introduced Fertility Support Leave to support employees undergoing fertility treatment and those supporting a partner or planning parenthood.

The initiative will be effective from January 2026.

Under the policy, full-time employees undergoing fertility treatments will be eligible for up to 10 days of paid Fertility Support Leave annually, the company said in a statement.

The leave can be taken flexibly - in full or half days, consecutively or across multiple occasions, enabling employees to balance medical needs, recovery, and work commitments with greater ease.

"As women embark on deeply personal fertility journeys shaped by choice, circumstance and sometimes medical realities, workplaces play an important role in offering understanding, flexibility, and support.

"Fertility treatments often involve physical, emotional, and time-intensive demands, and thoughtful workplace policies can help reduce stress, stigma, and career trade-offs," Diageo India Chief Human Resources Officer Shilpa Vaid said.

The Fertility Support Leave policy is in addition to Diageo India's existing suite of policies, including gender-neutral parental leave, pregnancy loss leave, flexible work arrangements, and caregiver support, reinforcing the organisation's focus on inclusion, wellbeing, and sustained career growth.