Diageo India launches regenerative agri programme to reduce carbon, water footprint

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Diageo India (United Spirits Ltd) on Tuesday announced the launch of a regenerative agriculture programme with rice farmers in Telangana, as part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions and water use in its supply chain.
Implemented in partnership with the Centre for Sustainable Agriculture, the programme will work with over 220 farmers from 15 villages in Telangana, covering over 500 hectares of land in the first year, the company said in a statement.
The regenerative agriculture programme is aimed at supporting smallholder farmers within local communities while building resiliency in our supply chain, it said.
"Through the rice regenerative agriculture programme in Telangana, we're actively working towards our goal of reducing value chain emissions by 50 per cent and water use by 30 per cent.
"We continue to explore partnerships in line with our ESG (environmental, social, and governance) action plan to expand the impact of our work and leverage synergies," Diageo India Chief Supply and Sustainability Officer Jitendra Mahajan said. PTI SM SHW