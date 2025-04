New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday announced the launch of a bus service between the airport and Agra.

The twice-daily luxury bus service has been introduced in collaboration with a private bus operator Rigi Trans Tech Pvt Ltd, according to a release.

The service is the first of its kind initiative by DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. PTI RAM SHW