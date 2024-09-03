DIAL asks SpiceJet to clear dues at earliest; airline says no immediate concerns on payments

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL has asked SpiceJet to clear its dues at the earliest, sources said on Tuesday even as the airline asserted that there are no immediate concerns regarding payments.

There was no official comment from DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

SpiceJet has been facing financial and legal woes, and aviation watchdog DGCA placed the budget carrier under enhanced surveillance last week.

The sources in the know on Tuesday said DIAL has asked the carrier to clear the dues at the earliest.

Details about pending dues could not be immediately ascertained.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said it continues to operate flights normally and that its "payment obligations to DIAL are being fulfilled as per our regular schedule".

The spokesperson also said that information suggesting that DIAL has issued a two-day deadline for payment is incorrect.

"Our communications with DIAL are ongoing and routine, and there are no immediate concerns regarding payments," the spokesperson added.

On August 12, Mumbai airport operator MIAL withdrew an advisory about possible SpiceJet flight disruptions that was issued on the same day, and soon after, the airline said it worked collaboratively with the operator to swiftly resolve a minor financial matter.

The airline is operating with a reduced number of planes amid financial, legal and lessor woes. Currently, it has an operational fleet of around 22 planes.

On August 29, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to place crisis-hit SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of the airline's operations. PTI RAM BAL BAL