DIAL inaugurates two approach flyovers at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Wednesday said two approach flyovers have been inaugurated to provide a signal free transit to passengers at the airport as well as ease traffic.

The Aerocity Flyover and the Parallel Access Road Flyover will help ease the traffic movement to and from the airport, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release.

According to DIAL, the Aerocity Flyover, a four-lane one-way flyover constructed at Aerocity metro station junction, will reduce travel time from T1 to T3 by making a signal free movement.

The Parallel Access Road (PAR) Flyover is part of a dedicated corridor of two lanes on both carriageways for Cargo Terminal (To and Fro) of the airport, with a flyway close to NH8.

"With a total length of the Aerocity Flyover and PAR Flyover 800 meters and 600 meters, respectively, the flyovers will help create a signal free movement between the three terminals of the Delhi airport and the further restrict the movement of heavy vehicles on the airport approach road whereby ensuring a seamless transit passage towards and from Delhi airport," the release said.

DIAL is a GMR Airport Infrastructure Ltd-led consortium that operates and manages the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital.