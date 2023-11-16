DIAL introduces special services for individuals with hidden disabilities at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL on Thursday said it has introduced special services to enhance the travel experience for individuals with hidden disabilities.

Under the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative, DIAL has introduced a variety of merchandise options, including sunflower Lanyards, pin badges, and wrist bands.

"These discreet, yet identifiable items allow passengers to signal their need for assistance from airport staff. The sunflower merchandise is available for collection at the help desks and information counters located within the terminals," the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said in a release.

According to the release, by donning the sunflower lanyard, pin badges or wrist bands, individuals with hidden disabilities can easily and discreetly identify themselves and make their needs known to the airport staff who will provide the necessary help.

"We acknowledge that travel can be challenging for individuals with hidden disabilities, and our goal is to create an environment that is sensitive, supportive, and accommodating," Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL, said.

DIAL is a subsidiary of GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd. PTI RAM SHW