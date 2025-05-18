DIAL sells 50 pc stake in joint venture for Rs 13 crore

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Delhi airport operator DIAL has sold its entire 50 per cent stake in Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd (DASPL) to Bird Flight Services (India) Pvt Ltd for around Rs 12.79 crore.

DASPL was given concession to manage the operations of bridge-mounted equipment, including ground power units, pre-conditioned air units and supply of potable water to aircraft at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in the national capital.

DIAL has offloaded its 50 per cent stake in DASPL to Bird Flight Services for a consideration of Rs 12.79 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Saturday.

As per the filing, DASPL is currently not carrying on any business operation.

Bird Flight Services already had 25 per cent stake in DASPL.

DIAL, part of GMR Airports, operates the IGIA. PTI RAM HVA