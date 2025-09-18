Diamond player Shree Ramkrishna Exports forays into pharma biz

Ahmedabad, Sep 18 (PTI) Leading natural diamond player Shree Ramkrishna Exports has forayed into the pharmaceutical sector with the launch of Kriam Pharma, according to a statement.

With Kriam Pharma, the group aims to deliver medicines at affordable prices, initially reaching 20,000 towns and villages in the country, Kriam Pharma founder Tej Dholakia, said at the launch event in Surat.

Kriam Pharma aims to supply medicines across the country by 2030, while creating more than 3,500 direct and indirect jobs, Dholakia said.

The company is also exploring exports to emerging markets with high demand for dependable and high-quality medicines, he added. Kriam Pharma will focus on categories such as anti-diabetic, cardiac care, gastrointestinal, pain management, dermatological, vitamins and minerals, and anti-infectives.

The company said it is currently sourcing its products from leading contract development and manufacturing organisations (CDMOs) and plans to set up in-house manufacturing in the second phase. PTI MSS MR