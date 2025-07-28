Diamond Power and Infra gets Rs 1,349-cr order from Adani Group company

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd on Monday said it has secured an order worth Rs 1,349.11 crore from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) for supply of high-performance conductors.

The order is to be executed by June 2028, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Our company has received a letter of intent from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd worth Rs 1,349.11 crore for supply of 24,080 AL-59 high-performance conductors," it said.

Diamond Power Infrastructure DPIL is India's largest single-location power cables and conductors manufacturer. PTI ABI TRB