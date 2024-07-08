Diamond Power bags orders worth Rs 409 cr for supply of cables to Adani Green Energy

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) Diamond Power Infrastructure on Monday said that it has secured an order worth Rs 409 crore for supply of cables to Adani Green Energy.

"Our company has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy Ltd worth Rs 409 crore (inclusive GST) for supply for various LV/MV cables," a BSE filing said.

According to the filing, the supply order has to be completed by December 2024.

None of the promoter/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity, Diamond Power said, adding the work doesn't fall under the ambit of related party transactions. PTI KKS HVA