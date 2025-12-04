Diamond Power gets LoI for Rs 748-cr order from Adani Green Energy

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Diamond Power Infrastructure has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy for cable supply for Khavda and Rajasthan projects worth Rs 747.64 crore, excluding GST.

The order will be executed from January 2026 to December 2026, a regulatory filing said.

"Our company has received a letter of intent from Adani Green Energy for Supply of 33KV HV Cables 2126 kms and 3.3KV Solar MV Cables 3539 Kms for Khavda and Rajasthan Project worth Rs 747.64 crore exclusive GST," the filing said. PTI KKS KKS SHW