Diamond Power Infra bags 2 orders worth Rs 230 cr

New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited (DPIL) on Monday said it has secured two orders worth over Rs 230 crore to supply power cables.

The company has received letters of intent from Rajesh Power Services Limited for the project under Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited worth Rs 1,50,98,65,000 and Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited worth Rs 79,27,80,051, for supply of power cables.

DPIL is India's largest single-location power cables and conductors manufacturer. PTI ABI ABI SHW