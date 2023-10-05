Diamond Power Infra board appoints Aditya Nayak as additional executive dir

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Diamond Power Infrastructure board on Thursday appointed Chief Financial Officer Aditya Nayak as its Additional Executive Director.

"Board of Directors has appointed Aditya Nayak as an Additional Executive Director in the capacity of Whole Time Director on the Board of the Company with effect from 5th October, 2023," a BSE filing stated.

Nayak is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of Sebi or any other authority, it added.

His appointment is recommended to shareholders and shall hold office till the ensuing annual general meeting, as per the filing.

Nayak is an MBA (Finance & Marketing) from VIT Business School, Mumbai and has 10 years of experience. Earlier, he was working with Metalxperts India Private Limited as Head of finance.

Nayak is not related to any of the Directors on the Board, the company stated.