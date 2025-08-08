Diamond Power Infra net profit grows 7 pc to Rs 20 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Diamond Power Infrastructure on Friday reported a 7.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 20.10 crore for the June quarter of FY26, helped by higher income.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 16.55 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2024-25 fiscal, it said in an exchange filing.

In the first quarter, the company's income rose to Rs 302.03 crore from Rs 223.90 crore a year ago.

Its total expenses surged to Rs 281.89 crore against Rs 207.37 crore in the year-ago period.