Diamond Power Infrastructure gets Rs 900 cr conductor supply order from Adani Energy Solutions

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd on Tuesday said it has received an order worth around Rs 900 crore from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd for the supply of conductors.

The order has to be executed by April 2025, Diamond Power Infrastructure said in an exchange filing.

"...company has received a letter of intent from Adani Energy Solutions Ltd worth Rs 899.75 crore (inclusive GST) for the supply of AL 59 conductors - new generations aluminium alloy conductors," it said.

None of the promoter/promoter group/group companies have any interest in the entity, the company said, adding that the work doesn't fall under the ambit of related party transactions.

Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (DPIL) is into manufacturing of cables and conductors.