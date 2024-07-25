Diamond Power Infrastructure Q1 net profit grows to Rs 16.55 cr

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 16.55 crore during the June 2024 quarter, mainly on increased income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 5.51 crore during the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income jumped to Rs 223.90 crore from Rs 74.51 crore in the year-ago period.

During the period under review, expenses surged to Rs 207.28 crore from Rs 68.99 crore a year ago. PTI ABI SHW