DICV appoints Alexander Schoen as CFO

New Delhi: Daimler India Commercial Vehicles on Thursday named Alexander Schoen as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2024.

Schoen will be responsible for steering the company's financial strategies, enhancing operational efficiencies, and supporting the company's growth objectives, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said in a statement.

He will play a pivotal role in fostering strategic partnerships, optimising financial performance, and ensuring the financial sustainability of DICV in this competitive market, it added.

Schoen replaces Manish Thakore, who has moved to Daimler Truck Financial Services North America as Director of Special Projects.