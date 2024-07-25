DICV appoints Andamuthu Ponnusamy as head of bus biz

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Thursday said it has appointed Andamuthu Ponnusamy as Head of Bus business with effect from July 1, 2024.

DICV MD and CEO Satyakam Arya said the bus industry in India is witnessing healthy growth and is poised to become a vital part of the growing CV industry volume in the medium term.

"Bus is an important part of our business and Andamuthu is the most able person in our organization to take our bus business to the next level," he added.

In 2021, Ponnusamy was appointed as Head of Bus Production, a role in addition to his role as Head of Truck Cab Production.

He integrated the bus business with truck operations and spearheaded a capacity ramp-up for fully built buses, leading to a significant increase in cumulative production, the company stated.

DICV is a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG.