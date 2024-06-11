DICV appoints Muthumaruthachalam C as president, chief of operations, logistics

Mumbai, Jun 11 (PTI) Commercial vehicle maker DICV on Tuesday announced that Muthumaruthachalam C will be its president and chief of operations and logistics, effective August 15.

He replaces its former chief operating officer Anshuman Jain, who moved out of the company in April 2024, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) said in a statement.

In the new role, Muthumaruthachalam will be a member of DICV's core leadership team reporting to the company's Managing Director and CEO, Satyakam Arya, the company said.

He will oversee operations and logistics, manufacturing engineering and truck operating system departments in DICV. He will also be responsible for ensuring seamless operational workflows, enhancing manufacturing processes and driving the efficiency and effectiveness of truck operating systems, DICV, the Indian subsidiary of the German truck manufacturer, Daimler Truck, said.

"Muthu is a DICV veteran and has been with our organisation since we set up our greenfield (facility) in Oragadam. His proven experience and leadership within the Daimler Truck organisation in India and overseas, in the areas of procurement, supply chain management and quality make him the right choice to drive our operations and logistics business functions," Arya said.

Muthumaruthachala first served the company between 2009 and 2015. Currently, he is the president and chief supply chain officer at the newly-formed 'Procurement & Supply Chain Management’ division since March last year, after his return to the company as head of supply chain management and logistics in March 2020, the company said.

In 2015, he relocated to Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC), it added. PTI IAS SHW