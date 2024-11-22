New Delhi: Kenyan President William Ruto announced Thursday the cancellation of two major contracts with India's Adani Group. The deals, which totalled over $2.5 billion, included a $700 million project for constructing power transmission lines and a $1.8 billion proposal for expanding and managing an international airport.

The decision comes on the heels of allegations against Adani in the United States, where the conglomerate's founder, Gautam Adani, faces accusations of securities fraud and bribery in securing contracts.

However, sources suggest that the cancellation might stem from broader geopolitical reasons rather than solely the US legal issues.

Aravind in his post on X argued that President Ruto's recent visit to Beijing, where he returned with substantial investments and agreements, might have influenced this decision.

"Ruto sold out to China two months ago," noted the post.

He alleged that "China-influenced US deep state assets" are aiming to favour Chinese interests in international business deals.

The involvement of organisations potentially aligned with these interests, like those linked to George Soros.

Kenya canceled two major deals with Adani today. The first deal was worth $700 million for power lines. The second deal was worth $1.8 billion for an international airport.



THE COMPANY FIGHTING ADANI FOR THE KENYA CONTRACT WAS A CHINA COMPANY.



As Kenya navigates its international relations and economic partnerships, the cancellation of these deals with Adani Group might signal a pivot in its foreign policy, potentially at the expense of strategic partnerships with Indian firms.

The full impact of these decisions on Kenya's infrastructure development and its geopolitical stance remains to be seen.

Billionaire Gautam Adani has been charged by US prosecutors with allegedly being part of an elaborate scheme to pay USD 265 million (about Rs 2,200 crore) bribe to Indian officials in exchange for favourable terms for solar power contracts.

Adani, India's second-richest man, and seven others including his nephew Sagar, have been charged by the US Department of Justice with paying bribes to unidentified officials in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha governments to buy expensive solar power, potentially earning more than USD 2 billion in profit over 20 years.

Prosecutors said the US started an investigation in 2022. They alleged the group raised USD 2 billion in loans and bonds, including from US firms, on the backs of false and misleading statements.