Digamber Finance forays into small business loans, to expand across 10 states in FY26

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) Rajasthan-based Digamber Capfin Ltd (Digamber Finance), a leading NBFC-MFI, on Monday announced its entry into the small business loan segment with the launch of its first branch in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The company also plans to open similar branches across 10 states in FY 2025-26, an official said.

"Small entrepreneurs and local businesses are the real drivers of India's economy, yet they face the toughest barriers to accessing credit. Through our Small Business Loan Branch model, we aim to bridge this gap by providing affordable finance and digital-first services," Amit Jain, Promoter and Whole-Time Director of Digamber Finance, told reporters here today.

The company, which has an asset under management of about Rs 700 crore, employs over 1,700 people across eight states and one union territory.

With the new vertical, Digamber Finance will hire 200-250 employees in a work-from-home format, supporting its plan to grow AUM by 20 per cent in FY25-26. PTI AG DR DR